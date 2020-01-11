Eight people were killed and six more injured in an explosion at an industrial and medical gas manufacturing factory in the district of Vadorara in India's Gujarat state, media reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) Eight people were killed and six more injured in an explosion at an industrial and medical gas manufacturing factory in the district of Vadorara in India's Gujarat state, media reported on Saturday.

The blast occurred around 11 am local time (05:30 GMT) at Aims Industries Limited in Padra town of Vadodara district.

"At least eight persons were killed. Six persons were injured," local police official Sudhir Desai said, as quoted by PTI.

The injured were taken to a hospital for treatment. A team of forensic science laboratory officials are looking into the cause of the blast.