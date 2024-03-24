Iniesta Reportedly Pays Back Extra Tax Owed In Japan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2024 | 11:30 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Andres Iniesta has reportedly paid back extra tax owed in Japan over his failure to declare part of his income, but claimed that he had also declared the earnings in Spain.
Spanish World Cup winner Iniesta, who spent five years with Japan's Vissel Kobe until 2023, was found to have failed to declare approximately 860 million Yen ($5.7 million) in income for 2018, according to public broadcaster NHK and other media.
Foreign players in Japan are classified as either residents or non-residents for tax purposes.
If their contract is for less than one year and they are not accompanied by family members, they are classified as non-residents and pay less tax than residents, the reports said, citing the National Tax Agency.
The Osaka regional tax bureau judged that during 2018 Iniesta was a resident as he lived with his family members on a multi-year contract.
He was issued with an additional tax demand of approximately 580 million yen as a result.
"In fiscal 2018, I reported my income from all of the world to taxation authorities in Spain," Iniesta said in a statement issued through his management company, cited by NHK and other media.
"The Japanese taxation authorities began an investigation with focus on my residence status under tax rules, and concluded that I was a resident (in Japan) during part of 2018," he said.
Iniesta has paid back the additional tax demanded, the statement said.
"Therefore, the income during the period is under double taxation," he said, adding that he has demanded excess tax payment be returned based on the two country's agreement on double taxation.
The management company could not immediately be reached to confirm the reports.
The Osaka Regional Taxation Bureau declined to comment when contacted by AFP.
news agency Kyodo reported last week that South Korea goalkeeper Kim Jin-hyeon and Brazilian forward Patric had also failed to declare their income properly in Japan.
Cerezo Osaka keeper Kim has been ordered to pay 220 million yen in back taxes and Patric, previously at Gamba Osaka and currently at Nagoya Grampus, 210 million yen, Kyodo said.
Cerezo Osaka declined to comment, citing privacy concerns, while Gamba Osaka said they were "handling the matter appropriately and under the guidance of the tax authorities and the J-League," the report added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From World
-
Formula One: Australian Grand Prix results7 seconds ago
-
Southeast Brazil battered by downpours, at least a dozen killed30 minutes ago
-
Chinese, Pakistani vocational institutions sign collaboration agreement30 minutes ago
-
Sainz wins Australian GP in Ferrari 1-2 as Verstappen fails to finish30 minutes ago
-
Brazil rescuers save girl after storm kills at least 1230 minutes ago
-
Pakistani dealer impressed by innovative products showcased at AWE 202430 minutes ago
-
Venezuela opposition leader slams 'maneuver' to block candidate30 minutes ago
-
Canada, Costa Rica seal Copa America berths with playoff wins30 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's green crescent-and-star hoisted at embassy to mark 'Pakistan Day'40 minutes ago
-
Sabalenka exits Miami, Alcaraz starts in style40 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results - collated40 minutes ago
-
NASA touts space research in anti-cancer fight40 minutes ago