Injunction to Halt Asylum Restrictions in US 'Gift to Human Traffickers' - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) A US Federal judge's order to block the Trump administration's new asylum restrictions is a gift to human traffickers, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

"This ruling is a gift to human smugglers and traffickers and undermines the rule of law," Grisham said in the statement on Monday.

The administration is hopeful Supreme Court will grant its request to block the court's nationwide injunction, Grisham said.

Earlier on Monday, US District Judge Jon Tigar restored a nationwide injunction that blocks the administration's new asylum restrictions.

Under the new asylum restrictions, migrants would only be eligible for asylum if they were trafficked into the United States, denied asylum in a country or countries prior to arriving to the United States, or traveled through a country or countries that were not part of major multilateral refugee treaties.