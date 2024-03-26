Open Menu

Inland City In East China Narrates Success Story Of Green Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2024 | 01:30 PM

HEFEI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) In the bustling Shushan District of Hefei City, situated in east China's Anhui Province, a park named "green axis" provides a lush oasis for nearby city dwellers.

Strolling in the park among chirping birds and blossoming flowers, Chen Fuwen, a 63-year-old resident, recalled when this tranquil place was a wasteland several years ago.

"At that time, we would take a detour," said Chen, "Now the park is our first choice for a stroll."

The green expansion is a direct result of Hefei's multiple greening projects, benefiting not just humans but also many other species.

Located in downtown Hefei, the swan lake park is home to wild ducks, magpies, finches, and many other creatures. "More and more birds are settling down here in Hefei," said Zhu Ming, a shutterbug.

The same story is unfolding in other inland cities. Shangrao, situated in east China's Jiangxi Province, transformed a deserted mine into a national 4A scenic spot. In central China's Hunan Province, Changsha has continued to build "15-minute green life circles," giving residents convenient opportunities to enjoy the beauty of nature.

