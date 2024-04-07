International Camel Federation To Participate In SportAccord World Summit In England
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2024 | 10:50 AM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) The International Camel Racing Federation (ICRF) will take part in the SportAccord World Sport & business 2024 Summit in Birmingham, England, from April 7–11, 2024, with the goal of promoting camel racing globally.
This summit is a major gathering, drawing over 1,500 leaders from international sports federations, including representatives from the International Olympic Committee.
The president of the ICRF, Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, expressed the federation's enthusiasm for participating in this significant international event. He underscored the ICRF's mission of showcasing camel racing to the world as a fundamental aspect of Arab culture and heritage, with the aim of expanding the sport's global footprint.
The ICRF's participation underscores camel racing's profound roots in Arab society, where it has been a traditional sport for centuries.
