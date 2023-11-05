Open Menu

Int'l Comic Conference Opens In Ancient Chinese City

Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2023 | 01:00 PM

ZHENGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) An international comic conference opened Saturday in the ancient city of Anyang, central China's Henan Province, attracting over 1,000 cartoonists and animators from 12 countries and regions including China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore.

A total of 2,931 comic works from 29 countries and regions are on display at the 19th International Comic Conference, which will last until Nov. 8.

A special exhibition on China's comics over the past 30 years is also on show, showcasing the masterpieces of 70 Chinese cartoonists.

The international comic conference was jointly initiated by cartoon industry organizations in China, Japan, the Republic of Korea and other countries and regions in 1996.

