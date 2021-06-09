UrduPoint.com
Iran Agrees To Participate In Settlement Of Conflict In Yemen - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 10:10 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Ali Asghar Khaji, an adviser to the Iranian foreign minister, said Tehran is ready to help achieve peace in Yemen, Iranian news agency Fars reported.

"Iran is ready to help establish peace in Yemen," Khaji said during a meeting with UN Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths, who arrived in Tehran after a visit to the Yemeni capital Sanaa, ruled by Iranian allies from the Shiite movement Ansar Allah (Houthis).

The meeting discussed the events in Yemen, especially the recent visit by Griffiths to Sanaa, the events in the province of Marib, where the Houthis are engaged in hostilities, the need to lift the economic blockade of northern Yemen, ruled by the Houthis, ways to establish peace in the country, and also address the potential hazards associated with oil spills from a floating oil reservoir in western Yemen.

