Iran, Belgium Swap Prisoners In Oman-Brokered Deal

Published May 26, 2023 | 08:03 PM

Iran and Belgium announced on Friday that they had exchanged two of their respective nationals in a prisoner swap that was brokered and organized by Oman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) Iran and Belgium announced on Friday that they had exchanged two of their respective nationals in a prisoner swap that was brokered and organized by Oman.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said in a statement that Assadollah Assadi, an Iranian diplomat, was on his way home after being held in German and Belgian custody for about five years.

"Mr. Assadollah Assadi, the innocent Iranian diplomat ... is now on his way back to the homeland and will soon enter our dear Iran. I thank the Sultanate of Oman for its positive efforts in that direction," he said.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo confirmed the release of aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele. He posted a photo of the Belgian on social media showing him standing in what appears to be a cargo plane.

The caption reads, "Finally free. Finally with us."

Both countries have accused each other of illegally arresting their citizens. Assadi was arrested in Germany in 2018 on charges of plotting a bombing in France, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison by an Antwerp court in February 2021. Vandecasteele was arrested a year later on espionage charges and sentenced to 40 years in prison by a Tehran court in January.

Oman's foreign ministry said in a statement that the Iranian and Belgian governments had asked the sultanate to help with the exchange. The prisoners were flown from Tehran and Brussels to Muscat on Friday, where they were exchanged.

