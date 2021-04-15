Iran brushes aside concerns over 'peaceful' nuclear programme

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday sought to allay Western concerns over his country's decision to enrich uranium to 60 percent purity, saying the Islamic republic's nuclear programme is "peaceful"

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday sought to allay Western concerns over his country's decision to enrich uranium to 60 percent purity, saying the Islamic republic's nuclear programme is "peaceful".

Rouhani said it was a "mistake" for Europe and the United States to express concerns that the move "means we can enrich to 90 percent in one go".

"Our nuclear activities are peaceful; we are not seeking to obtain the atomic bomb," he said in remarks broadcast on state television.