Iran Bus Crash Kills At Least 19 On Mountain Road

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 05:14 PM

At least 19 people were killed and 24 injured in northern Iran when a bus plunged off a mountain road into a ravine before dawn Thursday, local news agencies reported

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :At least 19 people were killed and 24 injured in northern Iran when a bus plunged off a mountain road into a ravine before dawn Thursday, local news agencies reported.

Brake failure was believed to have caused the accident in Mazandaran province, 150 kilometres (90 miles) northeast of Tehran, official news agency IRNA said.

The bus was travelling between the capital and Gonbad-e-Kavous, a historic town near Turkmenistan renowned for its 11th-century brick tower, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

