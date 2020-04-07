Iran Confirms 2,089 New COVID-19 Cases, Bringing Total to 62,589 - Health Ministry

Iran has registered 2,089 cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, and the total number of people infected with COVID-19 has reached 62,589 in the country, Kianush Jahanpur, the spokesman for the Health Ministry, said on Tuesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Iran has registered 2,089 cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, and the total number of people infected with COVID-19 has reached 62,589 in the country, Kianush Jahanpur, the spokesman for the Health Ministry, said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, 2,089 new cases of the coronavirus disease were detected throughout the country.

Based on these data, a total of 62,589 cases were identified," Jahanpur told the IRINN tv channel, adding that there was a relative decline in the daily increase of cases.

According to the spokesman, the number of recoveries has surpassed 27,000 in Iran. Nonetheless, Jahanpur added that 133 people infected had died over the given period, and the COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 3,872.

Iran confirmed its biggest daily increase in COVID-19 cases on March 30, when 3,186 carriers were identified. Since then, the country has been reporting a steady decline every day.