Iran Interested in Buying Russian Arms, Moscow Ready to Make Offer - Russian Official

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) Iran, after an arms embargo was lifted, is interested in purchasing Russian weapons, and Moscow is ready to offer such deliveries, an official from Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said on Monday.

"We are well aware that Iran is interested in purchasing a wide range of military hardware. And we, for our part, confirm our firm determination to put into practice all bilateral projects of mutual interest. I think that this will give new impetus to military-technical cooperation between our countries," the official told reporters on the sidelines of the international defense exhibition IDEX 2021 in Abu Dhabi.

The years-long UN arms embargo on Iran expired in October, despite the US efforts to extend it. The lifting of restrictions happened in line with the 2015 nuclear deal that sought to prevent the country from developing nuclear weapons in return for sanctions relief.

Tehran said that its hands were now untied in dictating the movement of armaments over its borders, but stressed that it has no intention to engage in an arms race.