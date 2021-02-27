Iran Needs Several Months to Produce 264.5Lbs of 20%-Enriched Uranium - Authorities

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) Iran will require several more months to produce 264.5 Pounds of 20-percent enriched uranium, Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said Friday.

The official reminded that according to the law, passed by the parliament, the country's nuclear scientists will produce 264.5 pounds of 20-percent enriched uranium per year.

"Right now, we have reached 25-26 kilograms [55-57 pounds], so in three, four, five, six months we finish [the production] of 120 kilograms [264.5 pounds]," Salehi told the Islamic Republic Of Iran Broadcasting.

In December, Iran passed a law to increase its uranium enrichment and stop UN inspections of its nuclear sites in response to the killing of nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. At the start of January, the AEOI announced that the country had succeeded in enriching uranium at 20 percent at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.