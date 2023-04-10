Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Iran, Saudi Arabia Make First Steps To Appoint Ambassadors - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2023 | 08:38 PM

Iran, Saudi Arabia Make First Steps to Appoint Ambassadors - Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani

Iran and Saudi Arabia are in talks on restoring diplomatic relations and have started the process of appointing ambassadors, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Iran and Saudi Arabia are in talks on restoring diplomatic relations and have started the process of appointing ambassadors, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday.

"The initial steps between Iran and Saudi Arabia to appoint ambassadors have been made," he said, as quoted by Iranian news agency ISNA.

Kanaani also said that a technical delegation from Tehran will leave for Riyadh on April 11 to prepare for the opening of the Iranian embassy in Saudi Arabia's capital and the consulate in Jeddah.

On Thursday, Saudi technical specialists arrived in Iran to prepare the opening of the Saudi Arabian embassy in Tehran and the consulate general in Mashhad as part of an agreement between the two countries to restore diplomatic relations.

"The recent agreements between Iran and Saudi Arabia will have a positive effect on boosting cooperation in order to improve peace and stability and on strengthening economic and trade relations between the two countries and in the region," the spokesman added.

Last week, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, met in China and signed an agreement on the restoration of diplomatic relations and preparation for the opening of diplomatic missions. They also agreed to resume direct flights between the two countries.

In early March, Iran and Saudi Arabia, with China's mediation, agreed to resume diplomatic ties that were severed in 2016 after Saudi Arabia's diplomatic missions in Iran had been attacked following the execution of Shiite preacher Nimr al-Nimr.

Related Topics

Iran China Jeddah Riyadh Saudi Isna Mashhad Tehran Saudi Arabia Saud March April 2016 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Twitter Photo Controversy: Armeena Khan's Husband ..

Twitter Photo Controversy: Armeena Khan's Husband Seeks Apology from PML-N

11 minutes ago
 Empower commences operation of its advanced distri ..

Empower commences operation of its advanced district cooling plant in Dubailand

18 minutes ago
 91 illegal profiteers receive fines of Rs0.394 mil ..

91 illegal profiteers receive fines of Rs0.394 million

19 minutes ago
 Eurasian Development Bank to Invest $600Mln in Ren ..

Eurasian Development Bank to Invest $600Mln in Renewable Energy Projects Over Ne ..

18 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits Ramazan Bachat Bazar

Commissioner visits Ramazan Bachat Bazar

19 minutes ago
 Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider visit ..

Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider visits examination centres

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.