Iranian Foreign Ministry Calls On Kiev To Account For Remarks By Zelenskyy's Adviser

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2023 | 11:34 PM

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Monday called on Kiev to account for remarks made by the Ukrainian president's adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, about the drone attack on an Iranian military base

On Sunday, Podolyak hinted in a tweet that the recent attack on an Iranian defense facility in Isfahan and the explosion at the Azarshahr factory complex may be consequences of Tehran's support for Russia, writing "(Ukraine) did warn you."

"The foreign ministry spokesman condemned the hostile and provocative position of the Ukrainian president's adviser, called his statement regarding the recent destructive action against the military complex in Isfahan suspicious and demanded an official and clear explanation from the Ukrainian side in this regard," the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The UK-based Amwaj news website, which covers the Persian Gulf, reported earlier in the day that Iran considered Ukraine a potential culprit in the attack on Isfahan.

The Ukrainian Charge d'Affaires in Tehran, Yevhen Kravchenko, has been summoned to the Iranian foreign ministry.

On Saturday night, an explosion occurred in Isfahan's northern neighborhood. Authorities said that three mini-drones attacked one of the military enterprises of the Iranian Defense Ministry in the city, and one of them was successfully shot down by the air defense systems. No casualties were reported. The same night, an explosion and a subsequent fire occurred at an industrial oil production plant in the city of Azarshahr in northwestern Iran.

Western countries claim that Iran supplies military drones to Russia for its military operation in Ukraine. Moscow and Tehran reject such allegations.

