Iranian Security Council Chief Invites Independent Countries To Stop Arbitrary 'Trumpism'

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 12:26 PM

Iranian Security Council Chief Invites Independent Countries to Stop Arbitrary 'Trumpism'

Independent states should use their potential to oppose "Trumpism," a personality-based approach to international politics that provokes global discord advocated by US President Donald Trump, Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani told Sputnik in an interview

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Independent states should use their potential to oppose "Trumpism," a personality-based approach to international politics that provokes global discord advocated by US President Donald Trump, Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani told Sputnik in an interview.

"Everything happens according to personal desires, based on the rule of 'Trumpism,' which represents a new model of order. Independent states should stop this process by utilizing their potential. Otherwise, the world will become even more insecure," Shamkhani said.

The current US government has developed a model of relations with other countries, in which it is merciless even with respect to its allies, he noted.

"Today, the United States does not accept a multilateral model of relations and is not even ready to unilaterally comply with legal norms," the secretary added.

Hybrid threats that emerged as a result of such a model may be minimized if the proposals to counter them made during the international security forum in the Russian city of Ufa by representatives of different countries can be turned into a practical program, Shamkhani said.

"I hope that after today's conference, it will be possible to achieve greater like-mindedness, reduce the level of threat and aggression and force those countries whose behavior goes beyond the bounds of normal for world security to retreat and comply with international norms," he concluded.

The 10th international meeting on security started on Tuesday and will run through Wednesday with nearly 120 countries in attendance. The previous edition of the event was held in the Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi.

