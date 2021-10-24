UrduPoint.com

Iranian Supreme Leader Pardons Over 3,400 Prisoners - State Media

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 01:40 AM

Iranian Supreme Leader Pardons Over 3,400 Prisoners - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2021) Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has pardoned 3,458 prisoners, the state IRNA news agency reported on Saturday.

The amnesty is timed to coincide with the anniversaries of birth of the Prophet Muhammad and the Sixth Imam, Jafar al-Sadiq, and has been suggested by the head of the Iranian judicial system.

The practice of granting amnesty in Iran is quite common and is usually tied to religious holidays and significant events.

Related Topics

Iran Holidays

Recent Stories

Martyred cops' funeral prayers offered at District ..

Martyred cops' funeral prayers offered at District Police Lines

59 minutes ago
 Turkey's Erdogan orders expulsion of 10 ambassador ..

Turkey's Erdogan orders expulsion of 10 ambassadors

59 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condoles MPA's death

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condoles MPA's death

1 hour ago
 Tributes paid to prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at Consul ..

Tributes paid to prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at Consulate seminar

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Denies Reports of Preparing to Sign Airsp ..

Pakistan Denies Reports of Preparing to Sign Airspace Agreement With US

2 hours ago
 Wild time at track worlds as Dutch claim Madison t ..

Wild time at track worlds as Dutch claim Madison treble

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.