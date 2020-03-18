Iranian Woman Beats Coronavirus at 103 Years Old - Reports

A 103-year-old Iranian woman has recovered after being infected with COVID-19 despite being part of the most at-risk age group, media reported late on Tuesday

According to state news agency IRNA, the centenarian was discharged from a hospital, where she had spent a week under medical attention, in the central Iranian city of Semnan after doctors became convinced she was not infected any longer.

The unnamed woman is the second centenarian to have overcome the virus after Chinese media earlier this month reported another 103-year-old woman from Wuhan was sent home with negative test results.

Elderly people and those with underlying health conditions have the highest mortality rate from COVID-19. In this light, many governments have advised the elderly to avoid social spaces and preemptively self-isolate.

Iran is one of the most badly affected countries outside of China, with over 17,000 infections and more than 1,100 deaths. Earlier this week, President Hassan Rouhani said that judging by the numbers, Iran seems to have passed its peak of infection.