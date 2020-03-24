UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Number Of COVID-19 Cases Surges By Over 1,700 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 03:28 PM

Iran's Number of COVID-19 Cases Surges by Over 1,700 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Iran's number of COVID-19 cases has surged by over 1,700 over the past 24 hours, and the death toll has increased by 122, the Health Ministry's spokesman, Kianoush Jahanpour, said on Tuesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Iran's number of COVID-19 cases has surged by over 1,700 over the past 24 hours, and the death toll has increased by 122, the Health Ministry's spokesman, Kianoush Jahanpour, said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, 1,762 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in different provinces across the country.

The total number of infected people has reached 24,811," Jahanpour said, as aired by IRINN broadcaster.

"Unfortunately, 122 people have died over the past 24 hours. Taking this into consideration, it can be said that, at least as of today, 1,934 people have died," Jahanpour added.

As many as 8,913 people have recovered, he said.

Related Topics

Iran Died

Recent Stories

Lockdowns affect demand and supply in Lahore, Kara ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Registers 7 Ceasefire Violations in Syria O ..

56 seconds ago

Lebanon's Economic Crisis Left Hospitals in Need o ..

2 minutes ago

Britain expected to refuse to go to Olympics 'at t ..

11 minutes ago

'Unprecedented collapse' for eurozone businesses

11 minutes ago

Gov't disburses 100% funds allocated for ML-1 Rail ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.