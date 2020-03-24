Iran's number of COVID-19 cases has surged by over 1,700 over the past 24 hours, and the death toll has increased by 122, the Health Ministry's spokesman, Kianoush Jahanpour, said on Tuesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Iran's number of COVID-19 cases has surged by over 1,700 over the past 24 hours, and the death toll has increased by 122, the Health Ministry's spokesman, Kianoush Jahanpour, said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, 1,762 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in different provinces across the country.

The total number of infected people has reached 24,811," Jahanpour said, as aired by IRINN broadcaster.

"Unfortunately, 122 people have died over the past 24 hours. Taking this into consideration, it can be said that, at least as of today, 1,934 people have died," Jahanpour added.

As many as 8,913 people have recovered, he said.