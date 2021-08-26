UrduPoint.com

Iraq May Postpone Snap Parliamentary Elections Until April - Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 08:58 PM

Iraq May Postpone Snap Parliamentary Elections Until April - Lawmaker

Snap legislative elections in Iraq, scheduled for October this year, may be pushed back until April 2022 due to a boycott by a number of political parties, including the bloc of influential Shiite politician Muqtada al-Sadr, lawmaker Mohammed al-Khalidi told Sputnik

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Snap legislative elections in Iraq, scheduled for October this year, may be pushed back until April 2022 due to a boycott by a number of political parties, including the bloc of influential Shiite politician Muqtada al-Sadr, lawmaker Mohammed al-Khalidi told Sputnik.

"The elections cannot be held as scheduled due to the al-Sadr bloc's refusal to participate ... A meeting of the heads of state, parliament and government with the leaders of political parties will take place on Sunday to determine the future of the elections. The decision to postpone the elections may be announced after this meeting," al-Khalidi said.

The vote may be delayed until April 21, according to the lawmaker.

An Iraqi political source told Sputnik earlier this week that Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi may postpone the elections if al-Sadr does not abandon his decision to boycott them.

In July 2020, Al-Kadhimi called snap elections to Iraq's unicameral parliament, the Council of Representatives, for June 6, 2021. Legislators, however, did not manage to conclude voting on the issue of Constituencies in a number of provinces. The vote was then rescheduled for October 10.

The previous parliamentary elections took place in May 2018.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Vote Iraq April May June July October Sunday 2018 2020 Government

Recent Stories

Manchester City celebrates Expo 2020 logo during i ..

Manchester City celebrates Expo 2020 logo during its confrontation with Arsenal

16 minutes ago
 Taliban Unaware Who Is Behind Terrorist Attack at ..

Taliban Unaware Who Is Behind Terrorist Attack at Kabul Airport - Political Offi ..

3 minutes ago
 Italian NGO Hospital in Kabul Receives 60 People I ..

Italian NGO Hospital in Kabul Receives 60 People Injured in Kabul Airport Blasts

3 minutes ago
 Expats playing pivotal role in socio-economic deve ..

Expats playing pivotal role in socio-economic development of country: CCPO

3 minutes ago
 Rasheed lauds PM's address in highlighting key ach ..

Rasheed lauds PM's address in highlighting key achievements of govt

3 minutes ago
 UK govt to hold crisis meeting after Kabul airport ..

UK govt to hold crisis meeting after Kabul airport explosion

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.