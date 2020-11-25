Iraq Thanks Russia for Active Counterterrorism Cooperation - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Iraq is grateful to Russia for actively cooperating with Baghdad in fighting terrorism, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on Wednesday during his visit to Moscow.

Earlier in the day, Hussein met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. According to the Iraqi diplomat, they discussed challenges facing Iraq and the entire region.

"We thank the Russian leadership and the Russian side for their active cooperation with us in the field of antiterrorism and counteraction to the ISIS [Islamic State terrorist organization, banned in Russia] elements," Hussein said at a join press conference with the Russian foreign minister.

The sides have also discussed the security situation in Iraq and how it reflects on the situation in neighboring countries.