UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq Thanks Russia For Active Counterterrorism Cooperation - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Iraq Thanks Russia for Active Counterterrorism Cooperation - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Iraq is grateful to Russia for actively cooperating with Baghdad in fighting terrorism, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on Wednesday during his visit to Moscow.

Earlier in the day, Hussein met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. According to the Iraqi diplomat, they discussed challenges facing Iraq and the entire region.

"We thank the Russian leadership and the Russian side for their active cooperation with us in the field of antiterrorism and counteraction to the ISIS [Islamic State terrorist organization, banned in Russia] elements," Hussein said at a join press conference with the Russian foreign minister.

The sides have also discussed the security situation in Iraq and how it reflects on the situation in neighboring countries.

Related Topics

Terrorist Moscow Russia ISIS Iraq Visit Baghdad

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre announces program ..

5 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber webinar examines impact of corporate ..

20 minutes ago

NUST ascends to 76th position amongst Asian univer ..

24 minutes ago

UAE, Comoros sign MoU on cooperation in defence fi ..

35 minutes ago

Tadweer opens organic waste composting unit in Abu ..

35 minutes ago

UAE Government holds consultation meetings on futu ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.