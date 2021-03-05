UrduPoint.com
Iraqi President Tells Pope Francis About Dangers Of Christian Exodus From Mideast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 09:30 PM

Iraqi President Tells Pope Francis About Dangers of Christian Exodus From Mideast

Iraqi President Barham Salih told visiting Pope Francis on Friday that the continued exodus of Christians from the Middle East would have dire consequences for all peoples of the region

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Iraqi President Barham Salih told visiting Pope Francis on Friday that the continued exodus of Christians from the middle East would have dire consequences for all peoples of the region.

The Roman pontiff arrived in Iraq earlier on Friday for a historic four-day visit, becoming the first-ever pontiff to visit� what is considered the homeland of Abraham.

"In the past, Christians in the East have gone through a number of critical periods, which forced them to emigrate ... If Christians continue leaving the countries of the region, it will undoubtedly have dire consequences not only in terms of values of pluralism and tolerance, but also the ability of the peoples of the region to coexist," Salih said, as quoted by the INA news agency.

The president stressed that "it is impossible to imagine the East without Christians," calling the papal visit a "historic opportunity" to bring to mind "the values of love, peace, coexistence and acceptance of the other and support the ethno-confessional diversity of countries of the region.

Addressing the persistent terrorist threat and religious extremism in the country, Salih noted that "Iraq deserves better."

"Iraqis cannot accept attempts to justify terrorism and extremism by religion. Iraq deserves more than it has now, given its wealth and the special position that allows it to become a safe, stable and peaceful place," the president stated.

Ahead of the visit, the pope said that he would come to the country as a peace messenger to pray for reconciliation after years of war and terrorism, which have plagued Iraq.

