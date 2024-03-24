Irish PM-in-waiting Harris set to win party leadership

(@FahadShabbir)

Athlone, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Irish prime minister-in-waiting Simon Harris' path to the top job is expected to be cleared Sunday with his almost certain election as leader of governing party Fine Gael in Athlone.

The 37-year-old stands uncontested in a party leadership election that follows the shock resignation of predecessor Leo Varadkar on Wednesday, a move pundits described as a "political earthquake" in the EU member.

"After seven years in office, I am no longer the best person for that job," said Varadkar, 45.

"My reasons for stepping down now are personal and political, but mainly political," he added, without elaborating.

Within hours, Harris had secured endorsements for a leadership bid from a majority of Fine Gael party colleagues, prompting his potential rivals to rule themselves out.

With nominations closing at 1300 GMT Sunday and no challengers likely to emerge, a party official is expected to declare Harris as winner later Sunday at a convention in Athlone, west of Dublin.

Harris is then slated to address the convention as new party leader, and de facto prime minister-in-waiting.

With Fine Gael and its government coalition partners Fianna Fail (centre-right) and the Green Party forming a majority in the Dail (Irish parliament), Harris will then be formally elected as premier on April 9 when the Dail returns from recess.

Harris will become Ireland's youngest ever "taoiseach" (pronounced "tee-shock" -- a Gaelic word for "chieftan" or "leader") beating Varadkar who was 38 when he took the role in 2017.