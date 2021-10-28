UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 12:04 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) A supporter of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) who planned to stage terrorist attacks at military facilities was eliminated in Russia's northern Murmansk region, the town of Kandalaksha, the Federal security service (FSB) said on Thursday.

Activities of the local resident who planned "to carry out terrorist attacks at regional military facilities at the direction of foreign IS emissaries" were exposed and suppressed, the security service said.

"During the attempt to detain the criminal when he was taking an improvised explosive device out of a cache in the outskirts of Kandalaksha, he put up armed resistance to FSB staffers and was eliminated," the FSB added.

No civilians and law enforcement agents were injured, the security service noted.

Improvised explosives, cold arms and firearms, and ammunition of various calibers were seized in searches in the IS supporter's apartment and at the scene of the incident.

