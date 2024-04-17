Israel-Hamas Talks On Gaza Truce 'stalling': Mediator Qatar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Negotiations between Israel and Hamas to secure a truce in Gaza and a hostage exchange have stalled, Qatar's prime minister said on Wednesday.
"We are going through a sensitive stage with some stalling, and we are trying as much as possible to address this stalling," Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani told a news conference with Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu.
Qatar, with the United States and Egypt, has been engaged in weeks of behind-the-scenes talks to secure a truce in Gaza and the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.
Negotiators are trying to "move forward and put an end to the suffering that the people in Gaza are experiencing and returning the hostages", Sheikh Mohammed said.
The mediators had hoped to secure a ceasefire before the start of Ramazan, but progress repeatedly faltered without any cessation of hostilities in the Muslim holy month which ended last week.
