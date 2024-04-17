Israel Reserves 'right To Protect Itself' After Iran Attack: Netanyahu
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2024 | 09:11 PM
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday his country will decide how to respond to Iran's unprecedented attack as world leaders called for restraint to avoid escalation
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday his country will decide how to respond to Iran's unprecedented attack as world leaders called for restraint to avoid escalation.
The Israeli military has vowed to respond to Iran's missile and drone weekend attack, prompting a diplomatic flurry aiming to calm a region already on the edge due to the war raging in Gaza since October 7.
Washington and Brussels have pledged to ramp up sanctions against Iran, while British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock became the first Western envoys to visit Israel after the attack.
Netanyahu told the visiting ministers that Israel "will reserve the right to protect itself," his office said.
