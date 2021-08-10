UrduPoint.com

Israel To Send 3 Planes To Help Fight Wildfires In Greece

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 11:00 AM

Israel to Send 3 Planes to Help Fight Wildfires in Greece

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) Israel intends to send three planes to help Greece extinguish forest fires in addition to 15 Israeli firefighters who are already assisting the efforts, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told his Greek counterpart.

"Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke this evening with @PrimeministerGR Kyriakos Mitsotakis and informed him that he had approved the departure of two firefighting planes to assist in extinguishing the wildfires in Greece," the office tweeted late on Monday.

In addition, an air force transport plane will depart with equipment for the crew.

In late July, an abnormal heatwave hit southern Europe, causing wildfires in Greece, Italy, Spain, Turkey and other countries. On Monday, the Greek prime minister said that some 568 fires had occurred nationwide in recent days.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Europe Turkey Spain Italy Greece July

Recent Stories

Brazil registers 12,085 new COVID cases, 411 death ..

Brazil registers 12,085 new COVID cases, 411 deaths in 24 hours

38 minutes ago
 UAE Press: Heal the world, save the earth

UAE Press: Heal the world, save the earth

53 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th August 2021

53 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2021

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo hosts Javelin thrower Ar ..

Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo hosts Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem

11 hours ago
 Ganga Ram Mother & Child Block to be functional by ..

Ganga Ram Mother & Child Block to be functional by June 2022: Dr Yasmin Rashid

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.