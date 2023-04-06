Close
Israeli Fighters Flying Over Southern Lebanon Amid Mutual Shellings - Eyewitnesses

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Israeli fighter jets are flying over southern part of Lebanon after exchange of missile attacks from the territory of the two countries, eyewitnesses told Sputnik on Thursday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Israeli fighter jets are flying over southern part of Lebanon after exchange of missile attacks from the territory of the two countries, eyewitnesses told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Israel's air defense system intercepted several rockets launched from the territory of Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces said.

At least three people have been reported injured in the strike. Later, Lebanese politician Kassem Hachem said that Israel had reacted by launching over 90 missiles in retaliation.

"Israeli fighters are conducting flights over the southern areas of Lebanon after shelling of suburbs of the town of Qlaileh (near the city of Tyre in southern Lebanon)," the eyewitnesses said.

"Fragile silence" has been established in the area following the attacks, according to the eyewitnesses.

