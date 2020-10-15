UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Foreign Minister Says EU Sanctions On Russia Not Intended To Harm Russian People

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 08:11 PM

Italian Foreign Minister Says EU Sanctions on Russia Not Intended to Harm Russian People

The European Union's newly imposed sanctions against Russian officials in connection with the poisoning of opposition leader Alexey Navalny are not intended to harm the people of Russia, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio said

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The European Union's newly imposed sanctions against Russian officials in connection with the poisoning of opposition leader Alexey Navalny are not intended to harm the people of Russia, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio said.

Earlier in the day, the EU published an official decree, sanctioning the head of the Russian Federal Security Service, the first deputy head of the presidential administration and several others. Di Maio had met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov a day prior.

"We voted for sanctions. This is a tool that we will use against certain individuals, institutional and non-institutional figures. But we do not intend to strike at the Russian people. The message that I conveyed to Foreign Minister Lavrov is clear: we are awaiting an in-depth investigation, which will clarify the reasons for the attempted assassination of Navalny as soon as possible," the minister said in an interview with la Repubblica published Thursday.

The Kremlin expressed regret over the new measures and called them devoid of logic.

Navalny was hospitalized with suspected poisoning in the Siberian city of Omsk on August 20 after he lost consciousness during a domestic flight. While Russian doctors claim to have found no traces of poisons in his samples, Germany � where Navalny was subsequently transported to for treatment � claims to have evidence of his poisoning with a nerve agent from the Novichok group. In response, Russia has demanded that Germany provide evidence and make case materials available to Russian investigators.

Related Topics

Russia European Union Germany Omsk August From Opposition

Recent Stories

Japan Plans to Lower Int'l Travel Advisories Issue ..

55 seconds ago

Global Community Lost $1.3 Trillion From Climate-R ..

59 seconds ago

WHO Europe Head Says Relaxed COVID Policy Could Pr ..

4 minutes ago

Roscosmos Chief Rogozin Creates New Facebook Accou ..

4 minutes ago

China to Take Measures to Protect Its Companies' I ..

4 minutes ago

Thai Opposition Demands Parliament Session to Asse ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.