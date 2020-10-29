Italian Prime Minister Calls for National Unity Amid New COVID-19 Restrictions

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte called for national unity on Thursday amid the introduction of new coronavirus-related restrictions and surging infection rates

Earlier this week, the Italian government introduced new restrictions over a surge in new cases of COVID-19, including the closure of bars and restaurants at 6 p.m. and a complete closure of cinemas, theaters, swimming pools and gyms.

"Last week President (Sergio) Mattarella reminded us that all of the parts of the democratic order know that they must operate with a spirit of unity and cohesion.

Allow me to say that this is truly the time to remain united," Conte said in parliament, as quoted by the Italian Ansa news agency.

According to the prime minister, the new measures are aimed at mitigating the contagion curve in order to reduce the workload of the national health system.

Since early October, the daily rise of COVID-19 infections in Italy is hitting records, having already surpassed 21,000 new cases per day. Some Italian regions have introduced a curfew.