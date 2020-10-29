UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Prime Minister Calls For National Unity Amid New COVID-19 Restrictions

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 07:00 PM

Italian Prime Minister Calls for National Unity Amid New COVID-19 Restrictions

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte called for national unity on Thursday amid the introduction of new coronavirus-related restrictions and surging infection rates

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte called for national unity on Thursday amid the introduction of new coronavirus-related restrictions and surging infection rates.

Earlier this week, the Italian government introduced new restrictions over a surge in new cases of COVID-19, including the closure of bars and restaurants at 6 p.m. and a complete closure of cinemas, theaters, swimming pools and gyms.

"Last week President (Sergio) Mattarella reminded us that all of the parts of the democratic order know that they must operate with a spirit of unity and cohesion.

Allow me to say that this is truly the time to remain united," Conte said in parliament, as quoted by the Italian Ansa news agency.

According to the prime minister, the new measures are aimed at mitigating the contagion curve in order to reduce the workload of the national health system.

Since early October, the daily rise of COVID-19 infections in Italy is hitting records, having already surpassed 21,000 new cases per day. Some Italian regions have introduced a curfew.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Italy October All Government Unity Foods Limited P

Recent Stories

UAE Parliamentary Division participates in first s ..

59 seconds ago

Statement on meeting with PSL franchisees

42 minutes ago

Any Peacekeeping Mission in Nagorno-Karabakh Requi ..

49 seconds ago

Jordanian King, US Defense Secretary Discuss Bilat ..

51 seconds ago

Russia's Chechnya, Belarus Plan to Exchange Journa ..

52 seconds ago

Minister welcomes foreign, local investment in hou ..

54 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.