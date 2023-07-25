Open Menu

Italy's Palermo Airport Says Temporarily Closing Due To Wildfires

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Italy's Palermo Airport Says Temporarily Closing Due to Wildfires

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The Palermo airport has been closed due to forest fires, with eight flights canceled, the airport administration said on Tuesday, recommending passengers not to go to the facility.

"For safety reasons, it is recommended not to go to the airport," the administration wrote on social media.

The airport is expected to resume operations at 11:00 a.m. local time (09:00 GMT), the administration said, adding that firefighters were working at the site.

Wildfires in the Palermo area have led to power outages and the evacuation of 120 families, as well as traffic disruptions due to road closures, Italian newspaper il Messaggero reported. A total of 43 fires broke out in Sicily on Monday and are being extinguished with the help of fire-fighting aircraft, the newspaper added.

The air traffic situation in Sicily is complicated by the consequences of the fire that occurred in one of the terminals of Catania airport on the night of July 17. The airport is not yet fully operational and flights have been diverted to neighboring airports, including Palermo. The operating company said that the fire-damaged Terminal A is still being cleaned and cleared, while 54 square meters (580 square feet) of street tents have been set up in the operating Terminal C for the convenience of passengers.

Wildfires have spread in southern Italy due to abnormally high temperatures caused by African anticyclone Charon. In Palermo in particular, a record high of +46.4�C (114.8�F) was recorded the previous day, surpassing the figures for 1999.

Related Topics

Fire Social Media Company Road Traffic Catania Palermo Italy SITE July Airport

Recent Stories

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Visit Pa ..

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Visit Pakistan in August for Official ..

13 minutes ago
 UAE, Azerbaijan hold first consular consultations ..

UAE, Azerbaijan hold first consular consultations meeting

18 minutes ago
 NA speak reaffirms unwavering commitment to democr ..

NA speak reaffirms unwavering commitment to democracy, good governance

18 minutes ago

PM calls for putting end to ‘abhorrent practice’ of desecration of holy book ..

35 minutes ago
 Zaheer Janjua underlines importance of conflict-fr ..

Zaheer Janjua underlines importance of conflict-free South Asia for prosperous f ..

43 minutes ago
 Blinken, Bilawal discuss Pakistan’s economy, Afg ..

Blinken, Bilawal discuss Pakistan’s economy, Afghanistan

51 minutes ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 July 2023

5 hours ago
 I2LEC Steering Committee reviews its current and f ..

I2LEC Steering Committee reviews its current and future plans and projects durin ..

12 hours ago
 Emirates Islamic wins ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ ..

Emirates Islamic wins ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ award

12 hours ago
 Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: ..

Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: Sharjah Ruler

13 hours ago
 Canada to Plant 1.5Mln Trees in Alberta's Edmonton ..

Canada to Plant 1.5Mln Trees in Alberta's Edmonton - Natural Resources Ministry

13 hours ago

More Stories From World