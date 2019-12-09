UrduPoint.com
Italy's Rai Says Internal Disagreements Reason For Delay In Airing Assad Interview

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 08:24 PM

Italian public broadcaster Rai explained the reason behind the delays in airing of an interview conducted with Syrian President Bashar Assad as lack of internal agreement between different editorial departments within the company

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Italian public broadcaster Rai explained the reason behind the delays in airing of an interview conducted with Syrian President Bashar Assad as lack of internal agreement between different editorial departments within the company.

Earlier on Saturday, the Syrian presidential press service criticized Rai News 24, the news channel of the state-run media group, over its decision to delay the broadcast of the interview with Syrian President Bashar Assad.

The interview was conducted by Monica Maggioni, renowned Italian former war correspondent and current CEO of international distributor Rai Com, on November 26 and was initially scheduled to run on December 2, according to Assad's office.

"The interview with Syrian President Bashar Assad, made by Rai Com Executive Director Monica Maggioni, was not ordered by any Rai publication, so the release date could not be agreed beforehand," Rai Group Executive Director Fabbrizio Salini said.

A spokeswoman for Rai said the company did not know when and where the interview would be aired.

Assad's office brandished the confusion as "another example of Western attempts to hide the truth on the situation in Syria," before adding that the Syrian side will publish the interview later on Monday at 9pm Damascus time (21:00 GMT) regardless.

