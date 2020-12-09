UrduPoint.com
Japan Sets New Single-Day Record Of COVID-19 Cases As 2,684 Infections Confirmed - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Japan has confirmed 2,679 new cases of the coronavirus, the highest single-day increase since the pandemic started, amid an ongoing surge in infections, national media reported on Wednesday.

Of these new cases, 572 infections were confirmed in Tokyo. On December 5, the capital recorded the highest-ever daily growth of 584 cases, according to the Kyodo news agency.

The update brings the country's total number of infections to 170,143, including 2,491 fatalities and 141,281 recoveries.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms has reached 555 ” another record high since the outbreak.

In a bid to curb the pandemic and cope with a shortage of health care staff, the Ground Self-Defense Force nurses have been dispatched to the northern city of Asahikawa. On Wednesday, the nurses began working at a hospital and a facility for people with disabilities, where clusters of infections have recently been detected.

More Stories From World

