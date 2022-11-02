UrduPoint.com

Japan To Host Central Asian Top Diplomats In Effort To Increase Regional Clout - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Japan to Host Central Asian Top Diplomats in Effort to Increase Regional Clout - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Japan plans to host foreign ministers of five Central Asian nations in December in a bid to increase its influence in the region dominated by Russia and China, Japanese media said Wednesday.

Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa spoke with his counterparts from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan by video in April.

They last met face-to-face in May 2019.

The Yomiuri Shimbun daily cited Japanese government sources as saying that Japan wanted to work together with the EU and the US on limiting Russian and Chinese presence in the region. Foreign Minister Hayashi will reportedly discuss his agenda at the G7 meeting in Germany this week.

