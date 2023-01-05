Japan, US May Sign Cybersecurity Pact on Friday - Reports

Japan and the United States are preparing a memorandum on cybersecurity and software protection for subsequent signing later this week, Japanese newspaper Nikkei reported on Thursday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023)

The memorandum will focus on creating a common security standards, strengthening the protection of government-purchased software and core infrastructure, as well as reducing the risks of socioeconomic disruptions and sensitive information leaks, the report read.

The agreement is reportedly expected to be reached during a meeting between Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura and US Secretary for Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, scheduled for January 6.

Japan and the US adopted new national security strategies late last year that emphasize enhancing security in cyberspace. The signing of the memorandum will be the first concrete measure to establish cooperation between the two countries in the field of information security.