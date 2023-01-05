UrduPoint.com

Japan, US May Sign Cybersecurity Pact On Friday - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2023 | 11:32 PM

Japan, US May Sign Cybersecurity Pact on Friday - Reports

Japan and the United States are preparing a memorandum on cybersecurity and software protection for subsequent signing later this week, Japanese newspaper Nikkei reported on Thursday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) Japan and the United States are preparing a memorandum on cybersecurity and software protection for subsequent signing later this week, Japanese newspaper Nikkei reported on Thursday.

The memorandum will focus on creating a common security standards, strengthening the protection of government-purchased software and core infrastructure, as well as reducing the risks of socioeconomic disruptions and sensitive information leaks, the report read.

The agreement is reportedly expected to be reached during a meeting between Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura and US Secretary for Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, scheduled for January 6.

Japan and the US adopted new national security strategies late last year that emphasize enhancing security in cyberspace. The signing of the memorandum will be the first concrete measure to establish cooperation between the two countries in the field of information security.

Related Topics

Japan United States January Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

US to Include 50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles in Weap ..

US to Include 50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles in Weapons Package for Ukraine - Repo ..

1 minute ago
 US House Starts Day With 7th Failed Ballot to Elec ..

US House Starts Day With 7th Failed Ballot to Elect Speaker as Republican Dissen ..

1 minute ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi condoles with families of m ..

President Dr Arif Alvi condoles with families of martyrs

1 minute ago
 UN Chief Welcomes Putin's Order for 36-hours of Ce ..

UN Chief Welcomes Putin's Order for 36-hours of Ceasefire in Ukraine - Spokesper ..

1 minute ago
 UN to Dissolve Fact-Finding Mission to Olenivka, S ..

UN to Dissolve Fact-Finding Mission to Olenivka, Security Requirements Not Met - ..

1 minute ago
 Russian President Vladimir Putin orders Ukraine ce ..

Russian President Vladimir Putin orders Ukraine ceasefire for Orthodox Christmas ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.