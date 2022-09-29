UrduPoint.com

Japan, US, South Korea To Hold Joint Naval Exercises In Sea Of Japan - Navy

Published September 29, 2022

Japan, US, South Korea to Hold Joint Naval Exercises in Sea of Japan - Navy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Japan, South Korea, and the United States will hold joint tactical naval exercises in the Sea of Japan on Friday to strengthen cooperation between the navies of the three countries, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) said on Thursday.

"The JMSDF will conduct a trilateral exercise with the US Navy (USN) and the Republic of Korean Navy (ROKN) in order to strengthen cooperation and to realize a 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific," the Japanese navy said in a statement, adding that the exercises are also aimed at working out countermeasures against submarines.

According to the statement, the Japanese Asahi-class destroyer, the US aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan, the US destroyers Barry and Benfold, the US missile cruiser Chancellorsville, and a US nuclear-powered general-purpose attack submarine, as well as the South Korean Mun Mu Daewang combat ship will take part in the exercises.

More Stories From World

