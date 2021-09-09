Japanese Administrative Reform Minister Taro Kono will officially present his candidacy for the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on September 10, the Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday, citing informed sources

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Japanese Administrative Reform Minister Taro Kono will officially present his candidacy for the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on September 10, the Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday, citing informed sources.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced late last week that he would not run for the LDP head, which means his resignation as head of government in the future. The election of a new party leader is scheduled for September 29.

So far, only former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida has officially announced his campaign bid. Former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba is considered a likely candidate.

According to the most recent poll by Kyodo, Kono, who is also in charge of COVID-19 vaccinations, is the most popular pick to succeed Suga, as 31.9% of the Japanese are ready to vote for him. He is followed by Ishiba (26.6%) and Kishida (18.8%).

Kono served as foreign minister and then defense minister in Shinzo Abe's government.