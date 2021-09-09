UrduPoint.com

Japan's Ex-Defense Minister Taro Kono Plans To Bid For Ruling Party Leadership - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 12:59 PM

Japan's Ex-Defense Minister Taro Kono Plans to Bid for Ruling Party Leadership - Reports

Japanese Administrative Reform Minister Taro Kono will officially present his candidacy for the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on September 10, the Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday, citing informed sources

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Japanese Administrative Reform Minister Taro Kono will officially present his candidacy for the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on September 10, the Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday, citing informed sources.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced late last week that he would not run for the LDP head, which means his resignation as head of government in the future. The election of a new party leader is scheduled for September 29.

So far, only former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida has officially announced his campaign bid. Former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba is considered a likely candidate.

According to the most recent poll by Kyodo, Kono, who is also in charge of COVID-19 vaccinations, is the most popular pick to succeed Suga, as 31.9% of the Japanese are ready to vote for him. He is followed by Ishiba (26.6%) and Kishida (18.8%).

Kono served as foreign minister and then defense minister in Shinzo Abe's government.

Related Topics

Election Vote September Government

Recent Stories

Qatari Deputy Prime Minister to visit Islamabad to ..

Qatari Deputy Prime Minister to visit Islamabad today

4 minutes ago
 US Interference Led to Terrorist Groups Emergence ..

US Interference Led to Terrorist Groups Emergence in Iraq, Libya, Syria - Russia ..

32 seconds ago
 UAE underscores importance of renewing a culture o ..

UAE underscores importance of renewing a culture of peace at UN High Level Forum

15 minutes ago
 JAL to raise $2.7 billion to boost finances amid p ..

JAL to raise $2.7 billion to boost finances amid pandemic

34 seconds ago
 District admin imposes smart lockdown in two local ..

District admin imposes smart lockdown in two localities of Abbottabad

37 seconds ago
 Chinese shares close higher Thursday

Chinese shares close higher Thursday

39 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.