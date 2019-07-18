UrduPoint.com
Japan's Prime Minister Plans To Reshuffle Government In Early September - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 11:00 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to reshuffle his cabinet in early September, taking into account the results of the elections to the parliament's upper house slated for July 21, local media reported on Thursday, citing informed sources.

According to The Mainichi daily, after the elections, the prime minister will have a tight working schedule both in Japan and abroad. On August 6 and 9, Abe will attend ceremonies to commemorate the victims of Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bombings.

On August 15, he will take part in a memorial service for the victims of World War II.

In late August, Abe will attend the G7 summit in France. At the same time, Abe will try to complete the cabinet reshuffle before the UN General Assembly session in New York scheduled for late September, the media outlet said.

Thus, the first half of September seems to be the most comfortable time for the shuffling of ministers, according to the newspaper.

