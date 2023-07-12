Canada's top diplomat Melanie Joly will attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers meeting in Jakarta from July 13-15 and provide an update on the country's Indo-Pacific Strategy, Global Affairs Canada said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Canada's top diplomat Melanie Joly will attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers meeting in Jakarta from July 13-15 and provide an update on the country's Indo-Pacific Strategy, Global Affairs Canada said on Wednesday.

On July 13, Joly is scheduled to attend the ASEAN-Canada Post Ministerial Conference.

"Minister Joly will discuss with her counterparts key issues, such as regional stability, respect for the rules-based international order, inclusive economic growth, and mitigating climate change. She will also take the opportunity to provide an update on the progress of Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy implementation in the region, highlighting its alignment with the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific," the ministry said in a statement.

On July 14, the minister will attend the 30th ASEAN Regional Forum to participate in an exchange on regional peace and security issues notably around North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile program, Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the crisis in Myanmar as well as tensions in the East and South China Sea.

Joly is expected to reiterate Canada's commitment to support ASEAN in ensuring a "free, open, stable, prosperous and inclusive" Indo-Pacific, the statement added.

In November 2022, Canada unveiled its Indo-Pacific Strategy in an effort to cement the country's "leading" role in the region, including through a $1.7 billion spending to boost military and cyber security in the region and through enhancing trade ties with regional partners.