Jordan Says Palestine Recognition 'important Step Towards Two-state Solution'
Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2024 | 06:20 PM
Amman, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Jordan hailed a coordinated move by Ireland, Norway and Spain on Wednesday to recognise the State of Palestine as an "important and essential step towards Palestinian statehood".
"We welcome the decisions taken by friendly European countries today to recognise a Palestinian state," Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told a joint press conference with his Hungarian counterpart in Amman.
"We value this decision and consider it an important and essential step towards a two-state solution that embodies an independent, sovereign Palestinian state along the June 1967 borders."
Jordan is the custodian of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, and has played a mediating role between Israel and the Palestinians in the past.
Safadi expressed hopes that "these decisions will be part of a wider movement that... places all countries in the world and the region on a clear path towards a just and comprehensive peace, which is the only guarantor for security and stability for Palestine, Israel and the region".
He added that the recognition of Palestine "marks an important and essential step in response to the Israeli government's actions, not only in rejecting the two-state solution... but also in terms of practical measures on the ground that kill the chances of achieving peace in the region".
His remarks come after Dublin, Madrid and Oslo announced they would each recognise a Palestinian state on May 28, amid the war raging in the Gaza Strip.
According to the Palestinian Authority, which has limited powers in parts of the occupied West Bank, 142 of the 193 UN member countries already recognise a Palestinian state.
Most Western governments including the United States say they are willing to one day recognise Palestinian statehood -- but not before agreement is reached on thorny issues like its final borders and the status of Jerusalem.
