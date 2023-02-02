Jury Finds Ex-Governor Furgal Guilty of Organizing Murder of Entrepreneur

The jury in the case of the former -governor of the Khabarovsk Territory, Sergey Furgal, found him guilty of organizing the murder of businessman Yevgeny Zorya in 2004, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the Moscow Regional Court building

KRASNOGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) The jury in the case of the former -governor of the Khabarovsk Territory, Sergey Furgal, found him guilty of organizing the murder of businessman Yevgeny Zorya in 2004, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the Moscow Regional Court building.

"Guilty," the foreman of the jury said, answering the relevant question.

He also stated that the former governor did not deserve leniency.

The announcement of the verdict continues.