Just Stop Oil Activists Block 4 Bridges in London to Protest New Field Development

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Dozens of Just Stop Oil climate activists blocked traffic on four bridges in London as part of their protest against the development of new oil and gas fields, the movement said on Tuesday.

"68 Just Stop Oil supporters in four groups began marching on Waterloo, Blackfriars, London and Tower Bridges, slowing traffic to a crawl," the movement said in a statement.

The protests stopped after the arrival of the London police. No arrests were made, the statement said.

Just Stop Oil supporters have been marching slowly through London every day since April 24, calling for an end to oil and gas extraction in the United Kingdom. On April 28, the UK passed a law giving police the power to intervene against the highly disruptive slow march tactic of blocking roads, with perpetrators facing 12 months in prison.