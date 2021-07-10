Kazakh President Orders Government to Make Pfizer Vaccine Available in Country Swiftly

NUR SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Saturday ordered the government to look into the failed delivery of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine and make sure it is available in the country as soon as possible.

Speaking at a government meeting, the president said that the country had an agreement with Pfizer to have 2 million doses delivered in May. The government links the failed delivery to a number of demands that were presented by the pharmaceutical company, although those are said to be standard for all countries that purchase the vaccine.

"They say, the president needs to sign a corresponding decree.

I am ready to do this if it is necessary. I am tasking the government, the presidential office, with looking into the current situation, taking measures against officials who allow the disruption of that important medicine's delivery to our market," Tokayev said, noting the importance of giving citizens the option of vaccinating with the Pfizer vaccine and that "the issue must be resolved as soon as possible and the vaccine [must] be made available to the Kazakh citizens."

Kazakhstan is currently using four vaccines for its immunization campaign ” Russia's Sputnik V, domestically-developed QazVac, as well as China's Hayat-Vax and CoronaVac.