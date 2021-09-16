Kenyan ex-minister given hefty sentence for Olympics graft

(@FahadShabbir)

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :A Kenyan court on Thursday sentenced former sports minister Hassan Wario to a six-year jail term or a hefty fine after being convicted of embezzlement at the Rio Olympics.

Wario was one of six Kenyan officials charged with abuse of office and the misappropriation of 55 million shillings ($545,000) during the Rio Games in 2016.

He later paid the fine of 3.6 million shillings ($33,000) and was released from custody, a member of his entourage said.

Stephen arap Soi, a former Kenyan Olympic Committee official who served as team leader in Rio and was found guilty of the same offences, was given a prison sentence of at least 10 years or pay a fine of 105 million shillings ($954,000).

He has 14 days to appeal.