Kenyan Ex-minister Given Hefty Sentence For Olympics Graft
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 09:38 PM
A Kenyan court on Thursday sentenced former sports minister Hassan Wario to a six-year jail term or a hefty fine after being convicted of embezzlement at the Rio Olympics
Wario was one of six Kenyan officials charged with abuse of office and the misappropriation of 55 million shillings ($545,000) during the Rio Games in 2016.
He later paid the fine of 3.6 million shillings ($33,000) and was released from custody, a member of his entourage said.
Stephen arap Soi, a former Kenyan Olympic Committee official who served as team leader in Rio and was found guilty of the same offences, was given a prison sentence of at least 10 years or pay a fine of 105 million shillings ($954,000).
He has 14 days to appeal.