Kenyan President Slams 'incompetence', 'corruption' After Deadly Blast
Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2024 | 07:21 PM
Kenyan President William Ruto on Saturday blamed incompetent and corrupt government officials for a deadly gas blast in Nairobi that killed three people and injured 280
Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Kenyan President William Ruto on Saturday blamed incompetent and corrupt government officials for a deadly gas blast in Nairobi that killed three people and injured 280.
"Government officials issued licences for gas installations in residential areas when it was very clear that it was the wrong thing to do, but because of incompetence and corruption they issued licenses," he said.
Ruto said they should be sacked and "prosecuted for the crimes they have committed."
The National Environment Authority (NEMA) echoed Ruto.
"Preliminary investigations have revealed that four NEMA officers unprocedurally processed the licence and are therefore, culpable," NEMA Board Chairman Emilio Mugo said in a statement Saturday.
"The board therefore, directs that the implicated officers step aside immediately pending further investigation by the relevant government agencies," he said.
A truck laden with gas canisters exploded just before midnight Thursday in Embakasi, a densely populated Nairobi district, unleashing a trail of destruction and sending people running for their lives.
Recent Stories
Civilians among 16 dead in US strikes in Iraq: government
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi lays foundation stone of signal-fre ..
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi opens Metro Bus Saskath Road Stati ..
Kashmir Solidarity Day: Testament of Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to resol ..
Six gamblers netted during raid
ECP concludes training for 1.49 million election staff ahead of 2024 polls
PUC, PML-N hold negotiations ahead of elections: Sources
Sindh Police holds high-level meeting on security preparations for 2024 general ..
Rescue 1122 devises emergency cover plan for general elections
India get 2-0 lead over Pakistan in Davis Cup
LESCO to ensure modern training facilities at its centre
Tough contests expected at Karachi's 22 NA seats
More Stories From World
-
Civilians among 16 dead in US strikes in Iraq: government2 minutes ago
-
Hua Chunying calls on foreign journalists to report on China objectively, fairly2 hours ago
-
Green Pakistan project designed to maximize agricultural productivity: Fu Shuai2 hours ago
-
How Northern Ireland's restored assembly works3 hours ago
-
10 feared dead in Chile forest fires4 hours ago
-
Quake trauma haunts children in Turkey's container city4 hours ago
-
'Zombie football' keeps Son and South Korea alive at Asian Cup4 hours ago
-
O'Neill to make history as N. Ireland's first nationalist leader4 hours ago
-
Carl Weathers, Apollo Creed in 'Rocky' films, dies at 764 hours ago
-
'Superstar' Jaiswal: From homeless to Test hero4 hours ago
-
O'Neill to make history as N. Ireland's first nationalist leader4 hours ago
-
Panama to host anti-tobacco talks as industry courts new, younger smokers4 hours ago