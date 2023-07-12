Open Menu

Kiev Loses Up To 335 Military In Donetsk Direction Over Past Day- Russian Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2023 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Ukraine has lost up to 335 military in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Ukraine continued its unsuccessful offensive attempts in the Donetsk, Krasyi Lyman and South Donetsk Directions, the ministry said, adding that the Russian armed forces have repelled 30 attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction.

"During the hostilities, up to 335 Ukrainian military, one tank, two armored combat vehicles, four cars, one Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer and a UK-made FH70 howitzer were destroyed in the Donetsk direction," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev lost over 240 military in South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions over past day, the ministry added.

According to the ministry, in the Kupyansk direction, Ukraine lost 40 military and two tanks, while Russia repelled two attack of Ukraine military. Kiev lost 60 soldiers, two infantry fighting vehicles, a Akatsiya self-propelled artillery guns in the Krasyi Lyman direction In the South Donetsk direction, Russia repelled an attack by Ukrainian marines, as well as the activities of a Ukraine sabotage group near Vuhledar. In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russia repelled two attack of Ukraine military and destroyed a ammunition depot.

