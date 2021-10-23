Kiev Receives 3rd Batch of US Military 'Assistance,' Including Weapons

UrduPoint.com

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2021) Ukraine has received the third and final batch of additional international "security assistance" from the US government for the needs of the country's armed forces, including ammunition, anti-tank and precision weapons, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

On October 10, the ministry said that the Ukrainian authorities had received the first batch of additional assistance from the US government to ensure security. On October 18, Ukraine received the second batch of assistance.

"The third, final batch of additional international security assistance worth $60 million from the US government has arrived in Ukraine for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including ammunition, anti-tank and precision weapons, medical equipment and the like," the ministry said on Facebook.

According to the press service, the $60 million assistance was made possible thanks to agreements reached during the recent visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the United States. It was provided in addition to the previously agreed amount of $250 million.

