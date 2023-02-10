UrduPoint.com

Kiev Sabotages Launch Of Togliatti-Odessa Ammonia Pipeline - Russian Envoy To UN

Kiev Sabotages Launch of Togliatti-Odessa Ammonia Pipeline - Russian Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Kiev sabotages the launch of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline, used to export Russian ammonia, and puts forward new conditions, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Kiev sabotages the launch of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline, setting conditions outside the framework of the Istanbul agreements," Nebenzia said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly said that the UN is inactive in resuming the export of Russian ammonia via the Togliatti-Odessa pipeline. The Black Sea Initiative provided for the resumption of the export of ammonia from the port of Yuzhne. Such export of fertilizers, including ammonia, was supposed to begin simultaneously with the transportation of Ukrainian food, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, noting that no additional agreements in this regard should be required.

