King Charles III Resumes Public Duties As He Fights Cancer

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2024 | 06:30 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) King Charles III on Tuesday reportedly told fellow cancer patients "I'm well", as he carried out his first official public engagement since being diagnosed with the condition.

The British head of state appeared relaxed as he and his wife Queen Camilla met patients and staff at the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in central London.

He talked to patients receiving chemotherapy at a day unit, including 60-year-old Asha Millen, who has bone marrow cancer.

"I said, 'How are you?' and he said, 'I'm well'," she told reporters afterwards.

Another patient, Lesley Woodbridge, 63, said the king sympathised with her, and added: "I've got to have my treatment this afternoon as well.

Charles, 75, suspended most of his duties in February after cancer was found while he was being treated for an enlarged prostate the previous month.

The exact nature of his cancer has not been disclosed but doctors said last week they were "very encouraged" by the progress of his treatment as an out-patient and "positive" about his recovery.

His daughter-in-law Catherine, Princess of Wales, 42, underwent abdominal surgery in January and said in March that she was receiving chemotherapy.

Again, no details were given about what type of cancer she has. Kate, as she is widely known, is married to Charles's elder son and heir Prince William.

