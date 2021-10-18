UrduPoint.com

Kinshasa Cleanup: Plastic Means Money And A Mission

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 02:58 PM

Kinshasa cleanup: plastic means money and a mission

A basin of plastic waste on her head, Jeanne Bopena places it on the scales. They show six kilos. Smiling, she comes out with 1,500 Congolese francs -- or 75 US cents

Kinshasa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :A basin of plastic waste on her head, Jeanne Bopena places it on the scales. They show six kilos. Smiling, she comes out with 1,500 Congolese francs -- or 75 US cents.

"Today, I didn't sell much," says the 39-year-old mother of two. "Since this factory opened, I come to sell them all kinds of plastic waste. It helps me to feed my family." Beneath the large hangar of the Clean Plast company in Kinshasa, about 20 men wearing green T-shirts and red gloves sift through the waste and sort it by type of plastic and colour.

A teeming city of at least 12 million people, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo is notorious for heaps of garbage and rivers choked by plastic bottles. So much so that its nickname "Kin the beautiful" has turned to "Kin the trash can".

"We collect, we treat, we recycle all types of plastic waste from Kinshasa, with the objective of cleaning up the city," says Alexander Bamanisa, managing director of the company established in 2018.

Located in the working-class and deprived neighbourhood of Kingabwa, Clean Plast employs about 100 people and its plastic recycling plant is still operating "at only 20 percent of capacity", according to technical director Jagdeep Pandya.

In partnership with Kinshasa City Hall, the company has set up 15 plastic waste collection sites in the city, taking in about 10 tons every day.

The goal is to set up at least two sites in each of the capital's 24 communes and collect 4,000 tons of waste per month, says Bamanisa.

Like Bopena, other local residents come to sell plastic waste in relatively small amounts that they carry by hand or push on carts.

Behind the factory, a huge pile of waste has been brought in by vehicle.

Everything is there: bottles, bags, chairs, tables, cans, dolls.

In the enclosure, mountains of compacted plastic bottles stand next to giant bales of crushed waste.

On the right side of the plant, a worker operates a shredder. Another dumps bags of new plastic bottles into a compactor.

"This is factory waste sent in by a local manufacturer. We have partnerships with major plastic manufacturers. They send us their waste, and we make reclaimed material from it," Pandya says.

"Our goal is to have a range of 100 percent recycled products made in Kinshasa," adds Bamanisa.

The crushed and compacted materials are in turn driven on a metal conveyor belt to the cleaning plant.

They are then melted and poured into a granulator. Depending on the colour, the regenerated material is placed in white bags and stored, ready to be sold to the plastic manufacturing industry.

In Kinshasa, there have been many private initiatives by environmental protection organisations, but the problem has not been solved.

From 2008 to August 2015, the European Union had injected $1 million a month into a project to dispose of household waste.

In October 2019, President Felix Tshisekedi launched "Kin Bopeto" (Clean Kinshasa).

Since then, only a few garbage cans have been installed in some neighbourhoods of Kinshasa, where 9,000 tons of waste are produced daily, according to the city council.

"It was important for us to contribute to finding a sustainable solution to this waste management problem," says Bamanisa.

Related Topics

European Union Company Vehicle Kinshasa Plast Congo August October 2015 2018 2019 Family All From Industry Million

Recent Stories

COP26 Sponsors Complain of Mismanagement Ahead of ..

COP26 Sponsors Complain of Mismanagement Ahead of Climate Summit in UK - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Afghanistan-wide polio vaccination starts next mon ..

Afghanistan-wide polio vaccination starts next month: UN

3 minutes ago
 All set to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) in AJ ..

All set to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) in AJK

3 minutes ago
 EU has exported 'over 1 billion' Covid-19 vaccine ..

EU has exported 'over 1 billion' Covid-19 vaccine doses

3 minutes ago
 OGDCL's LPG production increases by 9%, crude oil ..

OGDCL's LPG production increases by 9%, crude oil 2%

8 minutes ago
 Cheques of Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen scholarship distri ..

Cheques of Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen scholarship distributed among 1124 students

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.